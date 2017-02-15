N’ Delta: Osinbajo Seeks New Vision …Says It’s Strongest Chain Of National Growth

Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo says the Niger Delta needs a new vision and renewed spirit of direction.

Prof. Osinbajo made the assertion during an interactive forum with stakeholders and representatives of oil producing communities in Rivers State last Monday at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The acting President said the renewed engagement with all stakeholders is to chart a roadmap as recommended by the Pan-Niger Delta Forum led by Chief Edwin Clark and other stakeholders in the region.

He said, “every, stakeholder in Niger Delta has a role to play. We must make our communities a hub for petrochemicals small and large as the NNPC is working on modalities for establishing modular refineries in the communities”.

Harping on the need for peace in the Niger Delta, the acting President reiterated that the Federal Government is working to transform the area, as there was no reason why infrastructure in the region should not meet standards like in other parts of the world.

He said in strong terms that the rising spate of oil and gas installation vandalization affects development in the region, and expressed the commitment of the Buhari-led government to the implementation of Amnesty Programme.

One way to check the menace of oil vandalization, he said is for youths in the area to explore other avenues of engagement with the federal government.

According to Osinbajo, the engagement “will be the beginning of a narrative that will change the Niger Delta”.

Earlier, Minister of Petroleum of State, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu has promised that the federal government is ready to address the issues raised and sued for peace in the region.

Kachikwu also used the forum to dismiss fears that oil companies were planning to relocate their headquarters outside the state.

“We want to navigate the oil companies back to the state”, he assured.

Meanwhile, Acting, Prof. President Yemi Osinbajo, says Niger Delta region remains the strongest chain in the wheel of national development, hence the need to work towards securing the peace, development and security of the region.

Osinbajo made this assertion at a Town Hall meeting in Port Harcourt with Rivers stakeholders on the development of the State and the Niger Delta.

He said that the need for peace, development and security was the basis for the sustenance of the Federal Government Amnesty programme for the youths in the region.

The Ag.President noted that government would encourage industrialisation in a bid to make the region vibrant economically.

He stated that government acknowledged the fact that part of the crisis in the region was as a result of negative impact from oil exploration by oil multinationals.

The Ag. President commended the oil producing communities for being peaceful despite the various socio-economic challenges they were facing in the area.

He called for a synergy between the Federal Government and all stakeholders in the development of the region, adding that there was a plan by government for environmental remediation for the region.

On the Ogoniland clean up, Osinbajo disclosed that there was a serious commitment on the part of the Federal government to ensure total implementation of the project.

He said as part of the implementation of the Ogoniland Cleanup, there would be a community based sensitisation on the programme for the four local government areas of Ogoni.

Osinbajo noted that a governing board had since been inaugurated to oversee the effective and successful implementation of the UNEP report on Ogoniland.

The Ag. President pledged that the 16-point agenda presented to the government by the elders of the region in 2016 would be looked into.

In his remarks, Governor Nyesom Wike commended the Ag. President for his visit to identify with the people of the Niger Delta and Rivers in particular.

He pledged the readiness of the state government to go into synergy with the federal government to develop the state and the region at large.

The governor lamented that though the state contributed so much for the economic development of the nation, there was nothing to show for it.

Wike, who commended various efforts by the federal government to develop the region, noted that he was optimistic that the visit of the Ag. President would usher in a new vista of hope for the region.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the state Elders council, Chief Onueze Okocha, said that the state was not at war with the federal government.

He called for a synergy between the federal and state government to build the state through the creation of wealth for the people.

Also, a representative of the host communities, Chief Hope Opusingi, urged the federal government to direct soldiers posted to the region to also protect the people and not only oil installations.

A representative of the women and an environmental activist, Mrs Annkio Briggs, called on the federal government to restore security aides of Gov. Wike.

Kio Briggs also called for the reinstatement of the six dismissed policemen attached to Wike who were dismissed by the police authority on electoral issues.

She said that the State and the governor were exposed to danger and insecurity as there were no security aides for him.

The representative of the Traditional Institution and Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, His Majesty, King Dandeson Jaja also called on the Federal government to restore Wike’s security aides.

The Tide source reports that others who spoke in the forum, urged the Federal government to summon the political will to develop the State and the Niger Delta region.