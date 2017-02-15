Is It Victory For Villains?

Who is a villain? Third Edition of the Cambridge Advanced Learners Dictionary (online version), defines a villain as “a bad person who harms other people or breaks the law”. Therefore, anyone who deliberately inflicts bodily, emotional or psychological injury on another, as well as, break the laws of the land or other laws made by constituted authority, is a villain.

By this definition, a villain is a law breaker, a thief, a rebel, a dupe, an embezzler of public funds, etc. However, a villain, though a sinner, may enjoy reprieve if adequate propitiation is made by him. My Christian faith recommends simple laxative of confession and repentance, then go home and sin no more.

But why would an English dictionary refer to a villain as ‘bad man’, the same description given to witches and wizards? Does it mean that the foregoing vices are equated with demonic inclination as witchcraft? Does it mean a villain: rebel, thief, dupe, embezzler of public fund can also kill like witchcraft? I recall an encounter, in the Christian Bible, Book of 1 Samuel 15:23, between Prophet Samuel and King Saul, when the former warned King Saul that, “rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft…” Rebellion, defined as “actions against those in authority or against the rules or against normal and acceptable ways of doing things.”(CALD)

Suffice it to say that a villain, in the first instance, is a bad man or bad woman. A rebel. A witch or wizard and ultimately a transgressor of law! A villain is one whose action or inaction inadvertently or deliberately, subjects people to physical or psychological harm. A villain is one whose policies are inimical to the well-being of majority of the masses. A villain is an enemy of God and of the people, hence, should be treated with disdain and reproach, unless he repents.

Done with the villainy concept, may I succinctly aver that Nigeria is inhabited by hordes of villains, with different sizes and shapes? We have villains in our homes, schools, churches and government. At homes, we have those who deliberately work against noble family values. While in schools, we have those who exploit the naivety and gullibility of already psychologically ravaged students, in order to satiate their ludicrous but sadistic ego. In churches, we have those putting up ‘ministerial’ garb but are nothing but wolves. They take undue advantage of ‘social refugees’, who in disillusionment had run to their church for succor. But instead of succor they are tortured, psychological and physically, at times.

Worst of the villains are those, either in the corridors or porch of power those who sooner than they prostrate and beg for your votes, suddenly become lords over you. In place of the good roads they promised you, they will give you good guns, to kill one another .In place of food, they will give you maggots to eat. And while you are busy killing yourselves, they will steal you dry and relocate to their safe haven. They may return to power after all, if they are able to pay their way through second term, or better still they may install their boys. But if their bubble bursts, and their party loses to the opposition, they may end up in EFCC’s custody answering to allegations of loots and stealing. Predictably, they may be harassed, intimidated and charged to court. Their appearance in court, usually news worthy, will be fully reported by all media houses, in a manner reminiscent of late Mandela appearing in a South African court during his apartheid struggle days. He pleads ‘not guilty’ to all the charges, and probably will be released on bail .If he is lucky, he will be given option of plea bargain or be made to appear regularly in court for hearing until he bows and join the ruling political party.

In worst scenario, which seldomly happens, he is extradited to a foreign country, may be, UK, where he will be speedily convicted and jailed for proven corruption case. On serving out his jail term, which he does stoically, he returns home triumphantly into the waiting arms of malnourished kinsmen and compatriots whose antecedents may be as questionable as his. Amidst a heroic reception, characterized by pump and pageantry, intermittently disrupted by vociferous praise singers who harangue their audience with incoherent speeches suggestive of redemption, emancipation and victory, they would blasphemously refer to their ex-convict- boss as Jesus! May be Jesus of Nigeria. Sure not Jesus of Nazareth! I have watched these shows of shame once in Lagos and recently in Oghara, Delta State. Who knows the next venue?

Apparently, it seems the villains are having a field day, to the chagrin of few responsible Nigerians. Often, they grab juicy political appointments, win plum contracts and win electoral offices. They are the ones pampered, feared and compensated. One thing is sure though, we all shall one day give account of our stewardship, either here on earth or in heaven, to man or to God. Like the wise man, Solomon, warns, there is no hiding place for the wicked. Certainly he will not go unpunished.

As responsible citizens of Nigeria, we all have a duty, to unequivocally condemn the dastardly acts of these villains. We must reject their ‘china gifts’ and collectively rise up against crass impunity and delusive power show. I advocate for a social revolution. By this, we will hold them accountable for the pains they have inflicted on the common man for a long time.

I dream for a day when you hold one villain hostage with the same gun he gave you to kill your brother. I look forward to the day you boo the same man who paid you to sing undeserved praises to him. We must unanimously rise up against evil and evil men and enthrone a wall against their malfeasance. We must bring them to book and ask them questions about their stewardship to our nation. Most importantly, come 2019, we must deploy effectively, our political sword, which is our voters’ card, to ‘destroy their career’. Thanks to the US President, Donald Trump. Only then can we say it is not victory for the villains but victory for the masses.

Onyenma, social commentator and columnist writes from Port Harcourt.

