ESHA Passes 2017 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Enugu State 2017 Appropration Bill of N105,719, 471,000.00, was last Friday passed into law by the Enugu State House of Assembly.

When signed into law by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the budget estimate will be a working document for the fiscal year.

Governor Ugwuanyi on December 23, 2016 presented the budget tagged, “Budget of Economic Recovery and Inclusive Development,” on the floor of the House for consideration. The House had promised to give it accelerated passage.

The passage of the budget followed a presentation of the report on the Appropriation Bill by Hon. Bismark Eneh, Udi South Constituency.

Eneh said that his committee did a thorough job and that most government agencies took their presentations during budget defense serious, hence the quick passage of the appropriation bill.

When the House was dissolved into a committee of the Whole House, the budget was taken item by item and it was read the third time before it was eventually passed into law.

Speaker of the House, Hon Edward Obosi who expressed happiness with his colleagues on the passage of the bills, said that state government had now been given the leeway to spend the budget as was contained in the appropriation law.

Ubosi charged his colleagues to ensure that they monitor the budget to ensure that the purpose for the appropriation is achieved.