ECOWAS To Reduce Call Roaming Costs Within Region

The Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Commission says it is putting in place modalities to reduce call roaming costs in member states.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Telecommunications and Information Technologies, Dr Isaias Bareto da Rosa, told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that this was one of the projects aimed at establishing a single digital market within the region.

“We have free movement of people and goods in the sub-region but I would say that we do not have free movement of voice and data in the sub-region.

“If you travel from here to France and you are roaming, you pay roughly N60 per minute when you roam, but if you go to Burkina Faso, you pay N300 per minute.

“This is not right because we are in the same sub-region, promoting regional integration, we have free movement of people and goods, but we need to do something on voice and data traffic.

“That is why we are working to come up with a regional legal text on roaming in order to reduce or eventually eliminate roaming charges within the sub-region so that our citizens can move freely across borders in West Africa; and so also that they can have at least affordable roaming charges.

“This is an ongoing project and we intend to present something to our Heads of States hopefully this year.”

Bareto da Rosa explained that there was an ongoing study on cross-border interconnection and roaming which regional stakeholders are deliberating on.

He added that the commission was set to move ahead with a regional legal document to promote affordable roaming costs in the sub-region.

“We are still going to have another meeting this year and the decision is up to the member states.

“We do not believe that we should do this without taking into consideration all the key players in the telecoms sector and the inputs that it can bring to the entire process.

“At the end of the day, we want something good that will address the concerns of everybody; we intend to conclude this entire process this year,” he said.