CAN Seeks End To Killing Of Christians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for an immediate halt to the senseless killings of Christians in Kaduna State and other parts of the country.

President of CAN, Rev Sampson Ayokunlede who made the call when he spoke to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, recently, noted that the rate of aggression and killings of Christians in the North has become worrisome and will no longer be tolerated.

Sounding tough, he said “enough is enough to the senseless killings of Christians” adding that there would not be any need for anybody to speak out or complain if things were alright.

“When people are aggressive, it simply means that they are being frustrated. We have been tolerating and tolerating, but for how long will people be tolerating a government that is not responsible to the people’s lives.

Government should behave better and value the lives of citizens. We will not stop criticizing them, until they begin to do what they swore to do in the constitution, in protecting the lives of people in Nigeria”,.

“Christians must defend themselves when they see anybody coming with dagger or any dangerous weapon. They should first of all make sure that they get themselves protected, and whatever they need to do to make that nuisance find another way, they must do that”, he stated.

Ayokunlede, who is also the National president of the Baptist convention also expressed dissatisfaction with the measures being put in place by the Federal Government to address the menace of killing Christians.

He said that CAN is committed to the safety of all Nigerians, adding that no Nigerian deserves to die untimely, believing that everyone should live and fulfill his calling in life.

“A government that knows shame will not criticize people who insight people, when they know that lives are lost continuously on a daily basis”.

“What is Nigeria becoming? What is the responsibility of government? So it is not about intimidating people with the media, but it is about bringing the government to the sense of responsibility where people can go about their legitimate duty freely”, he said.

He however dissociated himself from any reprisal attack, describing such as criminal and a Jungle Justice that is unconstitutional and urged Christians to pray for the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On how to unite Christians, the CAN president said they are doing everything possible to re-orientate the minds of Christian leaders through retreats, since he took over last year.

Corlins Walter