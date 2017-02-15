Agric Union Synergises To Revive Farming

Stakeholders in Agriculture under the aegis of the National Agricultural Production Cooperative Union of Nigeria (NAPCUN), South-South zone, says, it has perfected plans with state governments in the zone to revive aggressive farming and all agricultural schemes across the local government areas in the zone to boost massive food productions.

The zonal coordinator of the NAPCUN, Rev Abraham F. Ijong-Iye made this known last Friday after the zonal meeting of the union’s stakeholders meeting held in Port Harcourt.

NAPCUN is a special body recently empowered by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Government to register all genuine local farmers across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country to boost food production.

Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States attended the zonal NAPCUN meeting and there are indications that the future of agriculture in the zone is on a bright note.

According zonal coordinator, over 1000 genuine farmers in various local government areas of the six states of the South-South zone have been so far registered and they would soon be given financial and tools incentives to enable them establish and rehabilitates their farms including fish farming and livesstocks.

The south-South zonal coordinator who is also from Rivers State, said Rivers State presently is ahead of its sister states in term of registration of farmers at the rural areas for the project.

Rev Ijon-Iye however charged farmers in the zone especially in Rivers State to take advantage of the ongoing registration of genuine farmers and participate accordingly towards making agriculture an alternative means of economic survival in the state.

In a 3-point communiqué at the zonal meeting, the union resolved to appeal to it national body to extend the date of closing and submission of forms for registrations to March 15, 2017 to enable farmers in South-South zone complete their registration in the project.

The zone also appealed to the National office of NAPCUN to expedite action on the full implementation of its master plan on the project in South South zone.

Speaking on the success of the farmers registration, the coordinators of Akwa Ibom, Joseph Akpan, Pastor Michael Olali (Bayelsa) and Godwin Emmanuel (Rivers), in their separate speeches said the registration so far has given hope to farmers that they are the engine room of food production.

They appealed to farmers to register enmass to benefit from the scheme.

Olali was categorical that the agricultural project has nothing to do with politics or party affiliation, explaining that the project is being sponsored by CBN and Federal Government for all legitimate farmers irrespective of party lines in the country.

Enoch Epelle