…RVHA Seeks Other Means Of Illegal Products Destruction

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA), has appealed to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to sort out another alternative means of destroying illegal refineries and products, instead of burning them with fire to worsen gas flaring and black soot in the state.

The Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo made the appeal last Wednesday during an interactive session with NSCDC at the Corps Command office in Port Harcourt.

Ahiakwo listed the likely causes of increased gas flaring and black soot as activities of illegal refineries and the NSCDC’s destruction of such illegal refineries with fire.

The Committee Chairman advocated that the Defence Corps should consider the option of handing over any seized illegal petroleum products to Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for proper refining instead of destroying same.

Ahiakwo who regretted the prevailing black soot all over the state said his committee as part of its oversight function would have an interface with the NSCDC in the efforts at combating the menace of illegal refineries in the state.

According to him, activities of illegal refineries are the prime suspect for the cause of the black soot. He therefore appealed to the corps to intensify its effort at saving and preserving lives and the environment for accumulated efforts of cancer and other medical related diseases and sicknesses in the state.

The Rivers Commandant of NSCDC Mohammed Lawal Haruna noted that all illegal refined products were adulterated, hence, it could not in any way be re-refined for lawful consumption in the country and the global market.

The Commandant, who also expressed worries on the increasing activities of illegal refineries in the creeks of Niger Delta, especially in Rivers State, said the Command adopted intentional combat on illegal refineries and orderly check their menace in the state.

According to him, in most cases, the Command set on fire the illegal refineries and the adulterated petroleum product to protect the environment from spillage that could be detrimental to livelihood.

“In most cases, we set them on fire because, we cannot pour it to destroy the environment”, he said.

Despite the stringent measures taken, the Rivers State NSCDC Commandant expressed surprise that many barges of illegal products find their way into territorial rivers on a daily basis even as many have been destroyed daily by men of the corps and the Navy.

He commended the Assembly for its moves to interface with security agencies to proffer solution to the black soot as well as check the menace of illegal refineries in the state.

