RSG Plans $10.5m Healthcare Equipment

Rivers State Government has concluded plans to purchase 10.5million dollars worth of equipment to boost secondary health care.

The move, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Austin Tam-george, said followed the revamp of about 15 general hospitals ongoing in the state. The state government has equally given a grant of N500million to private hospitals to upgrade facilities, a first of its kind in the country.

Tam-George made the plans public shortly after the State Executive Council meeting Wednesday saying, “ this is consistent with the governor’s intention to completely revamp the health care sector.”

He said this is in line with the electoral campaign promise of Chief Wike who has made health care the centre of his transformation agenda.

The equipment will majorly be taken by the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital; the only state owned secondary health care that has been left abandoned over the years.

Tam-George disclosed that, “these equipment will be imported outside the country and they will be used to provide quality health care delivery.”

The Commissioner assured that when once the equipment and hospitals are fully fitted health care delivery in the rural areas will be more efficient and accessible.