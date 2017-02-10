Nigerians Remember Fela As Economic Recession Worsens

Many years after Afobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti died, things have become worse. One of the core reasons Fela Kuti is being revered as a legend is his ability to use his music as a weapon and oftentimes, Fela has been quoted in that regard.

Nigeria more than ever misses the legend, Fela, especially dealing with the present harsh economic realities. One reason the legend of Fela lives long is that his music was very society conscious and politically motivated. He used his music to echo the desires of the masses who are voiceless and gagged. For about four decades now the political injustice and societal imbalance Fela sang about is still very much in display.

Since the dawn of the millennium, Nigerian music has flourished beyond what the older generations witnessed, but that seemingly comes with compromise and indifference from the current breed of artistes. Everyone seems okay with the evils that persist or worse still, “we act like saying nothing spoil”.

Our generation of Nigerian artistes are cowards and selfish to say the least. None of them should soliloquy even in their closets about coming close to being “Fela Kuti in legends or to be upheld in that regards. Fela Kuti was not a coward. Our dear artitses are chasing commercial success (which isn’t bad) but neglect simple civic responsibilities to the community they were raised, to whom much is given much is expected.

Making massive dance tunes helps us cope with our problems, but it never erases it. We still wake up to it daily. 2 Baba came really close to hitting the same spotlight as Fela, but he messed up his chances. It is well understood 2 Baba did not initiate the anti government protest. He showed support and promised to participate only to pull a “coitus interuptus” at night before the protest. Main reason behind the withdrawal is allegedly for “Damage Control”.

It should have occurred to 2 Baba before his pull out that the path he had chosen was an uneasy one. Challenges, threats should be well expected. We all know Fela had to deal with opposition, arrest, loss of property and his dear mother as he sought to b an agent of change.