ICAO, NCAA Begin Aerodrome Certification

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have commenced the implementation of Africa India Ocean (AFI) plan Aerodrome certification project for Abuja and Lagos airports.

This was made known at a precertification meeting between the Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Mukhtar Usman, and the team from ICAO Western and Central Africa (WACAF) in Lagos, Friday.

Team leader and Regional Director of ICAO WACAF, Mr Mam Jallow, said the objective of their mission was to follow up on the AFI plan certification project, and assist Nigeria with technical guidance toward the certification process.

According to him, two airports were selected from Nigeria for AFI plan Aerodrome certification project, while one airport was selected from other states in the AFI region.

“The two airports are Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“These two airports were chosen due to the volume of traffic in Nigeria. Nigeria has the largest passenger traffic in the African continent,” Jallow said.

He said that the AFI plan was adopted by the 36th ICAO Assembly to address the safety status of aircraft operations in the AFI region.

Jallow said the plan was meant to address the focal areas which are to establish and maintain a sustainable oversight system (infrastructure/capacity building ) and assist states to resolve identified deficiencies within a reasonable time.

According to him, it is also aimed at enhancing aviation safety culture of African aviation service providers, and that ICAO WACAF meets twice a year.