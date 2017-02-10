Fadama III Empowers 4,128 Farmers In Edo

No fewer than 4,128 farmers in Edo State have been empowered through Fadama III project.

Making the disclosure in Benin recently, the Project Coordinator of the programme in the state, Mr Edward Izevbigie, stated that 2,176 males and 1,952 females were trained in poultry, fishing and food processing and granted loans to engage in agro-business.

According to the project coordinator, the programme was carried out in conjunction with the Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR).

He explained that the partnership became necessary following the inability of Fadama III to meet the criteria for additional funding.

“You are aware that Fadama III project has ended and we have not been able to meet up with the criteria for financing”.

“So, we are now collaborating with SEEFOR to reach out to farmers in the state”.

He disclosed that ten local government areas in the state are participating in the SEEFOR/FADAMA collaboration project.

Izevbegie listed the participating, LGAs as Ikpoba-Okha, Egor, Ovia North East, Ovia South West, Igueben, Uhunwode, Oredo and Owan East.

Others include Etasako East and Etsgko Central.

The coordinator said that 243 cooperative societies in the LGAs had so far benefited from the project, adding that each cooperative had a minimum of 15 members.