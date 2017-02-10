Ex-Onelga Chairman Quits Bachelorhood

Some political heavy weights and business executives from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State and beyond last Saturday gathered in Port Harcourt to celebrate with one of their own, the former Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Chris Ochije as he bade good bye to bachelorhood.

The occasion was the marriage reception ceremony between the former Onelga Chairman and former Miss Ajinwa Abbey. Chiefly among dignitaries at the occasion were Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who was represented by the Commissioner for Energy, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Emeka Woke and the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bro. Felix Obuah. Also in attendance were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Financial and Budgetary Matters, Hon. Elemchukwu Ogbowu, Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri, a media mogul, Chuka Nwaribe and some traditional rulers. Engr Emeka Woke said that his former colleague had made a wise decision by quitting bachelorhood for a happy married life, stressing that it is the right thing for every adult to do.

He however urged the couple to put God first as no relationship succeeds without God. While stressing that the success of every marriage lies with God Emeka Woke also urged for strict fidelity and commitment to each other’s welfare.

He congratulated the couple on the success of the marriage.

Also speaking, chairman of the occasion, Hon Elemechukwu Ogbowu described Hon. Chris Ochije as a bridge builder in Onelga politics, adding that the large turn out of All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts for the occasion was a sign of unity in the local government area.

He said that the choice of Miss Ajinwa Abbey was very appropriate in view of the fact that she was brought up from a humble and God-fearing family and prayed God to bless the marriage to be fruitful.

Also speaking, Hon. Chris Ochije said that the event was worth celebrating as it has opened a new chapter in his life, stressing that the situation has entrusted him with the responsibility of displaying new qualities.

He commended Governor Wike for sending a representative to the ceremony, the Chief of Staff, Government House and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairman for their physical presence at the event.