Ex-Onelga Chairman Quits Bachelorhood

By John Bibor -
Some political heavy weights  and business  executives from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area  of Rivers State and beyond last Saturday gathered in Port Harcourt to  celebrate with one of  their own, the former Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government  Area,  Hon. Chris Ochije as he bade good bye to bachelorhood.
The occasion was the marriage  reception ceremony between the former  Onelga Chairman and  former Miss Ajinwa Abbey.             Chiefly among  dignitaries at the  occasion were Governor   Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who was represented by the Commissioner  for Energy, the Chief of Staff, Government House,  Port Harcourt, Engr  Emeka Woke  and the State Chairman of the Peoples  Democratic  Party, Bro. Felix Obuah. Also in attendance were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Financial and Budgetary Matters, Hon. Elemchukwu Ogbowu, Chairman,  Civil Service Commission, Chief  Oris Onyiri,  a media mogul, Chuka Nwaribe  and some  traditional rulers.  Engr Emeka Woke said that his former colleague  had made a wise decision by  quitting  bachelorhood for a happy married life, stressing  that it is the right thing for every adult to do.
He however urged the couple  to  put God first as no relationship succeeds without God.              While  stressing that the success of every marriage  lies with God Emeka Woke also urged for  strict  fidelity  and commitment  to each other’s welfare.
He congratulated the  couple on the success of the marriage.
Also speaking, chairman  of the occasion,  Hon Elemechukwu Ogbowu  described Hon. Chris Ochije as a bridge builder in Onelga politics, adding that the  large turn out of All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts  for the  occasion  was a sign  of unity in the  local government area.
He said that the choice of Miss Ajinwa Abbey was very appropriate  in view of the  fact that she was brought  up from a humble and God-fearing family and prayed God to  bless the marriage to  be fruitful.
Also speaking, Hon. Chris Ochije said that the event was  worth celebrating as it has opened  a new chapter in his life, stressing  that the situation has entrusted him with the responsibility of displaying  new qualities.
He commended Governor Wike for sending a representative to the ceremony, the Chief  of Staff, Government House and Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairman for their  physical  presence at the event.

