Counsellors Differ On Marriage Philosophy

The concept of marriage as a school of no-graduation, as held by some marriage counsellors and authors of marital literatures, has been countered by a renowned marriage counsellor and author, Rev Freedom Anyaele.

Commenting on his recent publications on marriage in an interview with The Tide’s women desk in Port Harcourt last Monday, Rev Anyaele who outlined hundred points of marital laws in one of his books to both the young couples and the yet to marry, declared his non-alignment with the philosophy behind marriage as a school of no graduation.

He said instead, “my philosophy is that marriage is a school of graduation.” In his explanation, the Reverend Minister said when there is godly attributes in marriage relationship, the marriage is said to be graduating. He insists that the presence of pockets of misunderstanding among couples, is not enough to portray marriage as a field of infantile attitude.

According to him, the enthronement of peace in a couples marital relationship is a sign of graduation which is best manifested in their ability to understand the tricks that go with marriage.

He emphasised that couples can live a happy and successful marriage life without clinging to the threats of marital destruction.

Rev Anyaele, who is the secretary of Ikwerre South District of Assemblies of God Nigeria and Senior Pastor of Assemblies of God Church, Agip Road, Port Harcourt, however, dissociated his philosophy of marriage from couples whose relationship is always cranky and unproductive in all ramification.

He advise couples to see marriage as a gift to mankind in which every person is a master of it, thus the need to handle it with care.

Meanwhile, two marriage counsellors and authors, Hon Lucky Uchechukwu Okanezi and Eucharia Orlu-Okanezi, during the public presentation of their book, “Marriage” School of No Graduation,” in Port Harcourt recently, had said that marriage remains a continuos process of learning of which no one ever graduates.

The duo argued that visible success among couples does not certify them as graduates of marriage. They maintained that marriage holds so much in stock than any couple can satisfy.

Stories by Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi