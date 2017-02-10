Abuja Airport Closure: Security Team Wants Adequate Logistics

The security committee that will be responsible for the provision of security from Kaduna to Abuja during the temporary closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, has called on the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Siriki”, to ensure that the government provided adequate logistics for smooth operations during the period.

Chairman of the committee, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Federal Operations, Mr Alkali Usman, who made the call shortly after the inauguration of the committee in Abuja, said the team would ensure that the operation during the six weeks period was successfully done.

He said that the Joint team had already started by providing security for those repairing the road and was making adequate plan to effectively man the road, railway and air surveillance.

Alkali assured the minister of their readiness to provide security to passengers and cargo during and after the period of the Abuja airport closure.

Others that will serve in the committee include Mr Talba Alkali, Director, Technical and Safety, Ministry of Transportation, who is to serve as the secretary. Others are drawn from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), office of Minister of State for Aviation, Department of State Security Service (DSS) and Nigerian Airforce.

The rest are the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Nigerian Immigration Service and Aviation Security of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (AYSEC).

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had inaugurated the security committee for movement of passengers between Abuja and Kaduna during the six weeks of closure of the Abuja Airport.