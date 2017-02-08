Rivers Basketball Team Prepares For Sports Festival

Assistant Coach of the Rivers State Basketball Association, Dagogo Okumgba, says the team has commenced preparations ahead of the forthcoming 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) and other line-up of competition for the year.

Okumgba who disclosed yesterday in a chat with this Tidesports at the Basketball Court situated at Niger/Bende Street old Port Harcourt Township, said that early preparation is the key to success.

According to him, things have not actually stabilize for the new year as competitions are yet to begin for the association, saying the association must do its part by keeping fit and training hard to meet their targets in 2017.

“We need to keep physically fit as we get set for the tasks ahead of us this year. We do not know when the NSF will come up but we will ensure that the team prepare adequately for the fiesta and other subsequent competitions at the state or National level”, Okungba said.

He explained that athletes train regularly on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at the basketball court to enable them enhance their performance and get acquainted with new rules, techniques and as well improve their skills on the sport.

“My players are doing well as they are high spirited and determined to win medals for the state when the fiesta eventually kick-off”.

He thus urged the athletes to be focused and take their training seriously in order to deliver the desired result at the right time.