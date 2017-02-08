Ex-Player Criticises Ghana’s Team Selection

Former Ghana player Laryea Kingston has argued that the Black Stars do not select players based on merit.

Ghana endured another disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon 2017, finishing in fourth place after they lost the bronze medal match against Burkina Faso at weekend. The West African giants have not won a continental crown since 1982.

Kingston, who represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2008 AFCONs, feels coach Avram Grant was wrong to ignore in-form players who were taken to Gabon but saw little to no playing time.

“I don’t think so, because the coach refused to give opportunities to most of the players he took there, and I think if you don’t have confidence in them, there is no reason why you should take them there,” Kingston said as a pundit.

“For me I don’t [think] this selection to the national team is based on merit, and it really affected the team.

“In our game against Egypt I expected him to make changes so that as we progressed in the competition you will know the kind of player to replace the other at any point in time, but it wasn’t in that case.”