Commissioner Solicits Support For Wike

The Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Dr John Bazia (JP), has called on Rivers people to always give their support to Governor Nyesom Wike in order to make room for smooth governance.

He made the call during the official celebration of the recognition of Omagwa second class Chieftaincy stool led by Eze Achinike Amadi Okpo the 21st at Omagwa in Ikwerre local government area of the State.

Bazia strongly warned against what he described as pull down syndrome, saying that leaders of such quality do not allow others to excel.

According to him, Governor Wike was among the few leaders in the country who are desirous of other peoples growth, hence the need to support him.

The commissioner, who described the state chief executive, as a man of honour, said any support for him is a crystal call for more development.

He also listed the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State, Hon Samuel Nwanosike among the leaders with strong will for the peoples welfare.

With the likes of Nwanosike in the helm of affair in the people will not only know peace, but benefit maximally from the system.

The one time lawmaker, further urged the people to watch out for those with pull down syndrome and have no communion with them.

The Omagwa monarch said his reign would bring a great deal to the community, promising that he run an all inclusive government that will put smile on the faces of all and sundry.

He also pledged to boost youth and women development due to their strategic position in the society.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer ( PRO) of the Omagawa council of Chiefs, Chief Amasi G. Wordu, the Eze Masiri Oha 1 of Mgbogidi Community, eulogized the Governor Wike’s leadership style, saying that they will always queue behind in any political game.