Mixed Reactions Trail FG’s N-Power Scheme

Scores of N-Power beneficiaries have applauded the Federal Government’s social intervention scheme, even though others described it as “a sham”.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, disclosed that they had collected their entitlements for December and January.

The first batch of the N-Power scheme had received the stipends while others who also scaled through screening are still awaiting their posting letters and stipends.

A beneficiary, Miss Faith Adah, said she had since reported to the head teacher of the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School, Zhibi Deidei, after receiving her letter and stipend.

“The head teacher of the school signed my posting letter to Area 1, and the management of the N-Power scheme has paid my N30, 000.00 stipends.”

Another beneficiary, Malam Ahmed Musa, has also collected his posting letter to LEA Primary School, Agwayi, Kuje Area Council.

He described the Federal Government’s scheme as laudable, saying there is transparency in the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, others shortlisted candidates, who have not been paid their monthly stipends and have not been posted to their primary assignments, expressed dissatisfaction owing to long delay.

A candidate, Mrs Omoyeni Funmike expressed some fear that the scheme might be hijacked by people fronting for some local politicians because she has not been paid nor posted.

According to her, I have been screened, but I have not been paid a dime, I am only being told to wait for second batch and I have been waiting since then.

“I am losing my patience, this is my only hope, I have searched for job to no avail.

“I have been hearing different stories that those paid are the only ones they will work with and no other will be accommodated,” she said.

In a related development, beneficiaries of the N-Power programme in states have flayed non-payment of their stipends despite the fact that the Federal Government has released the money to the appropriate authorities.

Mr Seun Adeboye, a beneficiary of N-Power in Kwara State said that up till now they were yet to receive their stipends despite the fact that the state’s allocation had been purportedly released by the Federal Government.

N-Power is a social intervention programme established by the Federal Government to create job and empower the youths.

The Federal Government had initiated it the scheme to reduce unemployment in the country.