C’River To Flag Off Table Tennis Tourney

The Cross River Government with support from a private consortium will on February 8, flag off a three-day table tennis championships to discover new talents to support sports development in the state.

Chairman, Cross River Sports Commission, Orok Duke, who made the disclosure yesterday said the competition for Primary and Secondary Schools, would hold at the Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar.

He said the championships to be held in boys’ and girls’ categories is sponsored by Royal International Farms and Estates Ltd., First Royal Microfinance Bank and Triple Star Printing Press.

According to Duke, a prize money of N200,000 will be on offer in the singles and doubles categories of the championships.

He also lauded the sponsors for blazing the trail, adding that their gesture would no doubt encourage other members of the organised private sector to support sports development.

Duke said the sponsors were part of the five companies to sponsor two of the 43 sports run by the commission to continue to make Cross River one of the leading states in sports in Nigeria.

He thanked the Akwa Ibom Government for supporting Cross River Taekwondo Association with mats and other equipment with which it hosted the just-concluded Taekwondo Championships sponsored by the three companies.

Also, the General Manager of the consortium, Usen Umoh, said the championships would discover future stars to succeed Aruna Quadri, Offiong Edem, Cecilia Akpan and Funke Oshonaike in the sport.

He said the sponsors would in their own way give back to the society “through supporting sustainable sports development in Cross River’’.

“The making of success tomorrow is predicated on giving the children the right kind of education today. It’s a process by which knowledge is imparted, faculties trained and skills developed.

“Sports and physical education are collectively considered integral part of quality education. They are the basic foundation for building physical and mental well-being.

“Our desire is to discover new talents, popularise the game across primary and secondary schools. We are excited to partner with Cross River Sports Commission in this championships,’’ he said.