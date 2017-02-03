RSG To Subsidise Cervical Cancer Vaccination

Women who had shyed award from cervical cancer vaccination due to its high costs are now spurred to visit vaccination centres to be vaccinated against cervical cancer.

This is made possible as the Rivers State Government has indicated willingness to subsidise the vaccination cost for women, pointing out that it is the government’s statutory obligation to ensure the citizens’ wellbeing, health not excluded.

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo Harry, at an interaction forum with women professionals in the state organised in Port Harcourt recently, has said that the government of Rivers State, under the leadership of His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, will be willing to bear the greater burden of the cost of cervical vaccination in the state.

Her declaration was sequel to an earlier concern of a health professional, Dr. Mrs. Bernadette Kurugbo over the incessant complaints of the grassroot women on the cost of procuring cervical vaccination, reason she said resulted to their reluctance at taking the requisite dosage or any at all.

Dr. Bernadette, who is also the founder of the medical women association had described cervical cancer as the largest killer of women in the society. She explained that the vaccination to prevent cervical cancer is supposed to be taken three shots in a life time at the cost of N8,000 each short.

Relating her encounters at medical women outreach programmes, she regrets the inability of Rivers women to access a-life-saving endeavour due to poverty.

Meanwhile she maintained that medical women have adequately sensitise women on cancer awareness. Dr. Kurugbo therefore, enjoined other women professionals to lay aside status symbols and treat themselves to healthy foods.

It will be recalled that during the immediate past medical women week celebration in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Government agreed to a partnership bid with the medical women in the state, to fight the scourge of cancer among women.