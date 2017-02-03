Banigo Tasks Women Professionals On Integrity

Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo, Harry Banigo, has called on women professionals to show integrity in their respective vocations.

Addressing the forum of women professionals in Port Harcourt recently, Dr. Banigo expressed disgust at women who drag the image of womanhood in the mud in the course of discharging their duties or in their relationship with others.

She charged women especially those in public service to use their positions for the good of the people instead of abusing same. In her words, “integrity is high-up in everything I do, to set a precedence for other women,” she affirmed.

Meanwhile, Dr Banigo also used the forum to invite women to become politically aware and involved. Acknowledging their support during her campaigns into the brick house, she confessed, “your partnership with us while introducing some of you, though for the first time into politics actually paid off.

Dr Banigo maintained that women’s is active involvement in politics here in the state would be more rewarding because the governor is a gender sensitive one, who holds women in her esteem.

She hinged her claims on the governor’s choice of first female deputy governor and first female Chief Judge in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, the Agric Commissioner, Hon. Onimim Jack, has also enjoined women to be part of the government so they can impact their world better. Using the occasion of the interaction forum, the honourable commissioner said “politics is our world, not a men’s world. As women one of our responsibilities is to impact life and if you want to weigh the greatest influence, that God endows in you, then get involved in politics”.

Responding on behalf of the professional women, the leader of the forum of professional women, Mrs. Amiesimaka Florence, appreciated Dr. Banigo. She stated that the first meeting of the forum let her was an eye opener to members, it made them out of their comfort zones and launched them into campaigns. Barrister Amiesimaka emphasized that the meeting motivated women to get involved.

She therefore, appealed to members to step out, use their potentials to impact their world.

Stories by Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi