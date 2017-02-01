Oforji’s Death, Big Loss To Rivers, Wike Laments

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described the death of former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and also former Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Sir Precious Oforji as a big loss to the state.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the late Sir Precious Oforji in Oyigbo, last Monday, Wike described the death of the former lawmaker as “very painful”.

He said, “the death of Sir Oforji is not only painful to the PDP, it is painful to the entire state because he was a friendly politician who related with people from across party lines.

“I have come to personally assure the family that Oforji left behind that they will not be abandoned. All the promises I made to late Sir Precious Oforji will be fulfilled”, he assured.

Wike said the late Oforji cannot be replaced in the political landscape of Rivers State because he was not self-centred, and always placed the interest of the state above personal consideration.

While advising members of the family to remain peaceful, he assured them that the state government will bear the burial cost of the late former lawmaker.

Responding on behalf of the family, Prince Gerald Oforji, thanked the governor for standing by the family during their trying moment.

He said that the visit of the governor has rekindled hope in the family, pointing out that the governor always stood by the people.