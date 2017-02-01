Group Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings …Tasks Northern Leaders On Peace

The Northern Nigeria

Christian Politicians (NNCP), has called on Northern governors, religious and political leaders to join President Muhammadu Buhari in finding lasting solution to the endless crisis in the region.

The Chairman of NNCP, Mr Keftin Amuga, who made the call while briefing newsmen recently in Abuja, urged the governors and the leaders to admit the root cause of the endless crises.

Amuga said that the group was grieved over the Southern Kaduna crisis and those in the neighbouring states of Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue and Taraba as well and condemned these crises.

He said that peace was important to bring the much desired and social development to the region and the country.

“We demand that the Federal Government arrests and prosecutes both the mastermind and foot soldiers of those who ignite the crisis in the first place.

“Meanwhile, we mourn and send our condolences to those who lost their loved ones, farmlands produce and houses.

“Indeed, we are in untold utter pains,’’ he said.

He expressed the group’s relief on the recent presidential directive given to the military, police and other parliamentary agencies to contain the situation.

“We are confident with this pronouncement and are hopeful that even as the Boko Haram are being decimated in the North East, so also would the so called herdsmen be liquidated.’’

Amuga speaking specifically on the Southern Kaduna crisis said it was strange that the perpetrators were branded as herdsmen as they were over the decades not known to be carrier of sophisticated weapons.

“We are therefore tempted to suggest that the perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna crisis, which Gov. Nasir El-Rufai reportedly admitted knowing are not stick carrying herdsmen.

“They are foot soldiers of the political opponents of President Buhari, who are committed to discrediting his administration before the 2019 general elections.