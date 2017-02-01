Council Decries Illegal Trailer Parks In Rivers

The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has decried the menace of trailers on East-West Road and emergence of illegal motor parks in the State.

The Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Amanyanabo and National Ruler of Opobo Kingdom made the condemnation in his address at the 105 quarterly general meeting of the council held at the council secretariat in Port Harcourt, Monday.

King Jaja said the illegal occupation of Port Harcourt roads by commercial drivers and the menace posed by trailers, especially those conveying fertilizers on East-West Road is an eye-sore and called on the government to take action.

According to him, “our roads are still being turned into taxi and motor parks,” and appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to direct the Ministry of Transport and other relevant authorities to swing into action and reclaim the roads from the illegal occupants that cause traffic gridlock and criminality.

The monarch used the forum to hail the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the even spread of road projects throughout the three Senatorial Districts of the state, noting that the projects which are key to further develop the state are either completed, ongoing or being flagged off.

The Chairman reiterated that they are people-oriented projects that would affect the lives of ordinary citizens of the state, while farm produce which hitherto could not be transported to the markets now find their ways easily to markets in good condition, adding, “this will translate into more money in the pockets of farmers”.

He commended the pragmatic leadership of the Governor and described his administration as truly democratic.

The Opobo King also expressed delight over the on-going Opobo/Nkoro/Andoni Unity Road, saying that when completed, local economy of these communities would improve indigenes could travel to and Port Harcourt within 45 minutes as well as an increased population of residents in these areas.