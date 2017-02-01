CLO, ERA Petition Reps Over Fishing Trawlers Influx

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and Environmental Rights Action (ERA), have petitioned the House of Representatives over the incursion of fishing trawlers into Bayelsa State shoreline.

In a joint petition made available to newsmen in Yenagoa recently, the groups said that the operations of industrial trawlers near the coastline breached the laws.

They said that the petition was sequel to several complaints of damage to fishing nets and gear by the trawlers operating close to the shoreline which threatened the means of livelihood of local fishermen.

The petition was signed by Chief Nengi James, Bayelsa Chapter Chairman of CLO and Mr Alagoa Morris, Head of ERA Office in Bayelsa.

The organizations noted that the activities of the trawlers were threatening the traditional fishing occupation of the coastal dwellers which is protected by the Fisheries Act No. 108 of 1992.

According to the petition, the Fisheries Act stipulates that fishing trawlers should operate five nautical miles from the shore line reserved for artisanal fishermen.

The organizations appealed to the House to compel the trawler operators to comply with the Fisheries Act to avert conflict between the trawler operators and the traditional fishermen.

They said that the fishermen were looking up to the legislature to save their traditional vocation from extinction and called for urgent intervention to bring succour to the coastal dwellers.