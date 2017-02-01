Bayelsa Govt Cautions Against Monarchs’ Dethronement

The Bayesal State Government, has warned that henceforth, any person or group of persons who engage in the unlawful dethronement of a traditional ruler already recognized by government would be arrested for prosecution.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kemasuode Wodu, who stated this in a press statement, noted with serious concern reports of arbitrary removal of traditional rulers that are duly recognized by the state government by youth groups and other persons.

He pointed out that, by virtue of the Chieftaincy Law of Bayelsa State, only the state governor was vested with the powers to remove a recognized chief from office in accordance with due-process of law.

“Henceforth, any attempt to unlawfully remove a duly recognized chief or hold out any other person in place amounts to a criminal offence under sections 28 and 29 of the Chieftaincy Law Cap C4.”

The attorney-general and commissioner for justice, further explained that, any such purported removal or dethronement and appointment of another person in his place is not only ineffectual, but also null and void, under the chieftaincy laws of the state.

The order may not be unconnected with several cases of removal of traditional rulers and chiefs already accorded recognition by government, thereby raising tension and unrest in such communities.