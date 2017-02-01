Auditor-General Tasks Staff On Integrity

The Auditor- General for the Federation, Mr Anthony Ayine, has called on the management and staff of the organisation to ensure integrity in the discharge of their work.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle recently said integrity was key for the office to thrive.

According to the statement, the auditor-general made the appeal on assumption of duty.

Ayine stated that integrity by the staff would also enable the office to fit into the crusade of zero tolerance for corruption by the Federal Government.

He reiterated the constitutional mandate of the office as the foremost institution to ensure transparency and accountability in public expenditure and support the anti corruption crusade.

He implored management and staff to allow their service to reflect faithfulness, loyalty and honesty, to pass the proper message to the public.

Ayine also appealed for team work, discipline and a high sense of responsibility among management and staff.

According to him, audit is a profession of team work and it is only with team work that the office can impact on the nation.

He, therefore, called on management and staff to work with him to build a strong institution that will effectively ensure transparency and accountability in public institutions and tackle corruption.

The Tide source reports that Ayine was born on October 25, 1960 in Bokalum, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River.

He graduated with B.Sc (Hons) degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in 1986.

He earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar in 1993.

Ayine emerged the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Business Studies in 1982/83 in the Cross River State School of Basic Studies, Akamkpa, where he obtained the IJMB ‘A’ Levels.

The Tide further gathered that Ayine succeeded Mr Samuel Ukura, who retired in 2016.