Uba, 12 Others Jostle For Anambra APC Guber Slot

About13 aspirants have indicated interest to contest the governorship election in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

They include heavyweights like former Internal Auditor,Chief George Muoghalu and Chief Ifeanyi Uba.

Others are Senator Andy Uba, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Chief Barth Nwibe, Mr Obinna Okonkwo, Chief Paul Chukwuma, Chief Obinna Uzor, Dr Chike Obidigbo, Chief Ralph Okeke, Chief Tony Nwoye and Prince Donatus Okonkwo.

This was disclosed by the state chairman of the party, Mr Emeka Ibe in the state capital, Awka while briefing journalists, said that there would not be automatic ticket for any of the aspirants, adding that they would all participate in the primaries for selection.

According to him, ”We will give all the aspirants equal playing ground. There is no special interest for any of the aspirants.

“We will hold transparent primaries for them. They are all qualified to unseat Governor Willie Obiano.

Ibe explained that whoever emerges as the party candidate is capable of removing Obiano from office.

The party chairman also announced that the party would commence continuous membership registration next week to accommodate many people wanting to join APC in the state.

He warned that any aspirant with criminal record would not be allowed to join the party or contest the primaries and affirmed that there was no zoning arrangement in the APC, even as he said new members have equal rights as old members.