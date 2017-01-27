New Airline Suspends Flights To PH

A new airtime that operates flights at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, AZMAN Air Services, has temporarily suspended its operations for about two weeks now.

The Tide gathered that the airline suspended operations due to the routine maintenance of their air craft fleet abroad.

Some of the airport users have opined that the management of AZMAN did not put their house in order before embarking on the Port Harcourt route.

One of the air passengers, and a business executive, Mr Williams Dike, had accused the airline of rushing to start the Port Harcourt route during the Christmas period, so as to take its own share of passengers on the route.

He said that the airline doused the morale of passengers now that there is no more rush, and wondered why the airline did not do the necessary things before opening the Port Harcourt route.

However, when The Tide visited the office of the airline to ascertain the reason for flight suspension, the Port Harcourt station manager of the airline, Mr. Huhu Gwazor, was said to be away, but one of the officer, said that the suspension of flight was due to re-organisation going on in the new aviation outfit.

He told The Tide that two of the flights had been going on charter, while others are on maintenance, adding that the management used the medium to re-organised the airline.

The officer who does not want to be quoted however said that normal operations will resume at the Port Harcourt airport on Wednesday, 1st of February.

It would be recalled that AZMAN Air Services began flight operations a week before last Christmas, but stopped operations on the 13th of January 2017.

Corlins Walter