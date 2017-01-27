LCCI Wants OPS In FG’s Business Committee

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advocated inclusion of members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Committee to boost business and economic activities.

The LCCI President, Mrs Nike Akande, spoke with State House correspondents on the sideline of the Second Presidential Business Forum, which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja.

Akande, a former Minister of Industry, said it was duty bound on her part to always take up the responsibility of attracting foreign investors to Nigeria whenever she has the opportunity of speaking outside the country.

According to her, private sector operators are more conversant with the problems and will be ready to quickly bring such to the notice of the government when included in the committee.

Akande said, “the ease of doing business committee that the government has set up is very important.

“Whenever I have opportunity to travel out of the country and make speeches, I always try to attract investment to the country.

“We, the private sector operators, want to be part of this committee because we know where the shoe pinches.

“By being part of the committee, the challenges being faced by the private sector can be brought to the notice of the Federal Government quickly.

“The good news, however, is that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment mentioned that they are already thinking about it.