Fire Razes School Building In ABOLGA

The people of Okobo Emughan Community in Abua/Odual Local Governmer Area of Rivers State were thrown into a state of confusion last Friday as six classroom block of Community comprehensive Secondary School inthe community was consumed by strange fire. The rangeing inferno also destroy science laboratory equipment library, sets of computers, furniture, heaps of flies containing financial records as well as other valuables worth million of naira.

Reacting to the development, the Paramount Ruler of the Community, Chief Edwin Ikata said the fire, could not be traced from any source as there was no electrical fault, not even, power supply in the community at the time of the incident and described it as a clear case of sabotage.

Ikata, who is also the chairman of Abua/Odual Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, noted that the incident came barely three days after Governor Nyesom Wike held an enlarged meeting with all the principals of public schools in Government House, where he· directed them to submit all their financial records, including receipts of all illegal levies irnposed on students to the office of Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt.

He wondered why the fire incident chose to occur at this time when such vital documents are urgently needed by the state government, thereby denying his community school from complying with the state government directives.

Ikata, however, urged the principal of the affected school to shed more light on the issue as he was in a better position to tell the story.

Also lamenting on the incident, the Secretary of the Community Developnment Committee, Mr. Solomon dicko, observed that the absence of security guards in the schooll was worrisome, saying that if they had been a round during the ranging inferno, such incident would have been averted.

Dicko described the non-challant attitude of the school principal, adding that he owes and unreserved explanation to the community as to what happened to their school, hence there was no bush burning around the area during the time of the ugly incident.

Meanwhile, the Principa, Mr. J.P. Edori, has been invited by security agents attached to Abua/Odual Local Government Area for questioning.

When contacted to hear from his own side of the story the Principal, Mr. J.P Edori, said he will speak on the issue in due course.