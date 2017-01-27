FG Probes Big Brother Nigeria

The controversy surrounding popular reality show in Nigeria, the Big Brother Nigeria has taken a very interesting turn as the Federal Government has urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate why the event is being shot in South Africa.

In a statement issued last Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed ordered the NBC to determine whether multi choice had breached Nigerian broadcasting code in any way by choosing to host the show in South Africa.

Among other things, the NBC is also to investigate the issue of possible decent since unsuspecting members of the public were not told that the show would be staged outside Nigeria. “As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action,” he minister said.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed appealed for calm while the NBC investigates the issue and submits its findings.