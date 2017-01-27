Curbing The Menace Of Herdsmen

Like defence, security is one area any government that is worth its salt should prioritise. In fact, security of lives and properties should be the number one priority of every government. This is because it is the only ‘manifestoe’ that is explicitly stated in the constitution. Infact, advanced democracies spend a substantial percent of their gross national product (GNP) on defence and security.

There is no doubt that Nigeria is currently under economic and security challenges. For instance, the increasing heinous activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the North are worrisome. The way and manner they perpetrate the acts of killing and destruction of properties as well as farm crops without any form of intervention by the Federal Government has attracted different comments and expression of ill-feelings from many Nigerians.

For instance, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose recently accused the Federal Government of giving tacit support to the members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to invade the state and kill innocent citizens.

According to Fayose, a statement issued by the group on Saturday, October 22, 2016 openly threatening to wage war against Ekiti State government and the people under the pretext that four cattle belonging to its members were killed by the Ekiti Grazing Enforcement Marshal (EGEM), without the Federal Government cautioning the group confirmed that it is giving the group a covert support.

At a press conference in Ado Ekiti, he said; “the silence of the Federal Government has no doubt further confirmed the insinuation that there is an alleged plot by the herdsmen to invade some border towns and villages in Ekiti and cause chaos, so as to justify the evil agenda of declaration of a state of emergency on the state.”

Fayose recalled that over 1,000 people were killed in Benue State in May, last year during which the association said the reason was for the killing of over 800 cattle by the Tiv youths, noting that “up till now, no one has been arrested for the massacre”.

Also in August, 2016, suspected herdsmen were on the prowl in Kobin village, Sanga Local Government Area, where about 20 people were mowed down.

In fact, the menace is not restricted to the North. A number of killings, raping, kidnapping and wanton destruction of property and farmlands by herdsmen has been recorded in other parts of the country in recent times.

Women from Ossissa community in Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of Delta State recently blocked the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway for about seven hours to protest alleged incessant harassment by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The protesters demanded that the Fulani herdsmen should vacate their land as people can no longer go to their farms for fear of being attacked by Fulani herdsmen.

Angered by the nefarious acts of the marauders all over the country, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III urged the Federal Government to commence prosecution of any arrested killer herdsman in order to show that government is serous in its fight against insecurity in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has at several occasions reiterated his government’s commitment to get rid of security threats and violent crimes in every part of Nigeria. If the President meant his words, he must restructure his security institutions or apparatuses to counter the terrorism posed by Fulani herdsmen. This has become necessary because weak security institution partly aids the spread of insurgency.

The Federal Government should develop the political will to confront the ravaging herdsmen who are equally dangerous as the Boko Haram insurgents. The government cannot succeed if it is unable to meet its basic responsibilities to the people. As a responsible government, this administration should not relent to secure a better Nigeria for our children.

The Federal Government should as a matter of security considerations regulate the activities of herdsmen through a legislation or law to ensure that the practice of cattle rearing does not constitute a security risk to anyone.

There are very terrible herdsmen whose utmost aim is to clash with farmers and kill. They behave as criminals and so must be treated as criminals. Therefore, the Federal Government should arrest and prosecute killer herdsmen to serve as deterrent to others.

It is disheartening to note that Nigeria is more divided along ethnicity and religion than ever before. This poses serious threat to our unity. There is the need for the North and all other ethnic groups in the country to strive to re-unite Nigeria and stop all kinds of killing in the name of ethnic, political or religious rivalry or fanaticism.

The Federal Government on its part should intervene and find out the root cause(s) of the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

It is also disheartening to observe that many commissions of inquiries and peace committees instituted to trace the causes of the several cases of killing and crises allegedly caused by Fulani herdsmen in different parts of the North and others have been unsuccessful. All the recommendations for solutions have hit the rock largely because the Federal Government, past and present, did not display political will to implement the recommendations of the panels.

It is scandalous that since the escalation of the crises in 2011, not a single person has been arrested, prosecuted and convicted for the several murders that have traces of herdsmen terrorism. It could be thought that the failure of government to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous crimes in Southern Kaduna and elsewhere seem to encourage the propensity for violence as means of redressing perceived grievances. So, government must take pro-active measures against killer herdsmen before it gets out of hands.

Shedie Okpara