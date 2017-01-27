Burna Boy Raises Performance Fee To $50,000

The Nigerian music industry has recorded a tremendous growth in recent times. Nigerian musicians now earn mind boggling sums for their performances around the world, but sometimes these musicians exaggerate on the amount of fees they receive for said performances.

An example of this is Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy. The popular musician revealed in a recent post on social media that any one who wants him to perform at any event should be ready to part with $50,000 (N15.5 million) official rate.

While fans and critics alike were still coming to terms with Burna Boy earning such a huge amount of money, Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dance hall artiste appeared to confirm that indeed Burna boy was earning N50,000.

He said in a recent video that he and Burna boy performed at a 5 year old girls birth day party in America and were paid $100,000, and each of them got $50,000.

Burna boy who is known for his unique kind of music and voice quality also put news on MTV Base website blasting them for comparing him to another dance hall act patoran king.

The Mbiama, Ahoada west local government area born artist, grew up in Ahoada Rivers State, he later relocated to Lagos from where he travelled to the United Kingdom (U.K) to start music full time.

He has a couple of hit songs to his credit among which are ‘Trumpet’ featuring Davido the song ‘Abeg Abe Abeg’ gave him prominence and fame, but his big break came through his hig song ‘Like to Party’ which has been agreed as his biggest achievement. The song is still making ways in parties and other social events in Nigeria and beyond.

Burna boy has also revealed two hot mix tapes Burn notice and Burn identity in 2011 as well as sweetest girl, on a spaceship 2015, Redemption (EP) 2016 among others.

The Rivers State born artist has also won several awards which include: Best New Act of the year at the entertainment awards 2013, Best pop at South South music awards 2013 and Best New Act at MTV Africa music awards 2013. He has also won best album of the year at Nigeria entertainment awards among others.