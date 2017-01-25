Obaseki Urges LGAs To Be Self-Sustaining

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has advised local governments in the state to develop strategies that will make the councils self sustaining.

Obaseki gave the advice when he received the executive members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Benin.

He assured the union of his administration determination to pay all outstanding arrears, noting that it was high time the councils became self sustaining.

“We cannot continue to sustain local government councils with bailout funds.

“The state government will take constitutional measures to review the issues of staffing and liabilities which have had adverse effects on the management of council funds.

He admonished the union to always thread the path of peace and embrace industrial harmony in the state,

Obaseki said that a harmonised bill had been sent to Edo State House of Assembly for review and confirmation, especially on the issues of revenue generation and other economic matters that affect both the state and local governments.

On autonomy; he explained that the position of the law was clear but that the state was, however, empowered to assess the assets and liabilities of councils on account of monitoring transparency and accountability.

The state NULGE Chairman, Edward Ilenikhena, congratulated Obaseki on his victory at the polls, and assured him of the union’s preparedness to partner with his government to enhance efficiency in local government administration.

The union boss highlighted some of their challenges which include unpaid salaries of staff ranging from three to 13 months by the previous administration and funding of primary education by local government.

He, however, appealed to the state government to fast track steps and employ all necessary avenues to ensure that the acrimonies between local government and the state government were resolved once and for all.