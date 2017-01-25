Identify With Less Privileged, Nurses Tell Nigerians

A Rivers State-based Non-Governmental Organization, Nursing World Nigeria, has called for more attention to the less privileged in the society.

Chief Executive Officer of the association, Mrs Jennifer Emelue made the call during the visit of the nurses to the Compassion Centre for Physically Challenged Children of Catholic Diocese under the care of Religious Sisters of Charity in Port Harcourt.

Mrs Emelue said that organizations, were givers and families should not forget that the condition of the children and other less privileged, needed their attentions, stressing that efforts must be made to put smiles on their faces. While noting that one of their job-description as nurses was care-giving, Emelue said “I call on organizations and well meaning Nigerians to remember the handicapped and encourage them with whatever they can, because noting is too small for these children.

“If people don’t come to visit these homes and help support them, they will not have enough facilities to take care of the children, especially to stay with them because it’s fun to be with them.

“Families should take their children to visit homes and appreciate the fact that they can walk well, hear and talk not disabled”.

She encouraged the children to have hope despite their challenges and read courses that will help them in their future endeavours.

Also speaking, one of the staff of the centre, Mrs Nkechinyere Adindu thanked the nurses for the visit and called on other groups, persons or individuals to visit the less privileged homes with a view to encouraging the children with gift.

“We are glad to see you people, we appreciate our contributions to our home.

“We also call on Nigerians to visit such homes because these children need support, without your supports these children will be on the streets or some will be dead”, she said.