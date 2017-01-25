Fighting Human Trafficking

Following the establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons and other related Matters (NAPTIP), in 2003, many believed the issue of human trafficking would be a thing of the past or at least drastically reduced.

Sixteen years down the road, the aim of setting up the agency is far from being realised. The scourge of trafficking in persons in Nigeria and its attendant human abuses is still prevalent in the country. Nigerian young men and women are constantly taken abroad and used as money making machines by traffickers.

On the streets of many European countries, Nigerian girls and girls from other African countries are easily seen, working as prostitutes. Many of them were taken abroad with the assurance of employment, scholarship or marriage, only to end up as prostitutes, working for traffickers who sponsored their trip abroad.

The horrific stories from girls who were able to make it back to Nigeria from Italy, Libya and other countries abound making people to ask what NAPTIP and other relevant agencies are doing about the ugly situation.

On the local level, cases of human trafficking are also on the increase. Recently, a story was told of how a Port Harcourt based woman brought her niece from the village, promising to train her in school, only to turn her to a prostitute. According to the story, the woman approached her sister who is a widow and mother of eight children and requested that one of the girls be given to her so she could help train her.

However, on getting to Port Harcourt, the girl was kept in a room where she was forced to sleep with men at a price paid to her aunt. Eventually, the girl got pregnant and she was taken to a clinic for an abortion. All efforts by the girl’s mother to see her daughter in Port Harcourtwere frustrated by her aunt. The rest is now history.

In various parts of the country, there are traffickers every where. They take advantage of the high rate of poverty and illiteracy in the country to exploit the people. They recruit people from the rural areas with the promise of a better life and greener pastures either in the city or abroad.

Some Nigerians are now specialists in bringing house-helps for people in the cities. All you need do is to contact them when you need a house-help; they will negotiate the salary with you and within a few days, you have a house-help. But what many do not know is that a percentage of the house-help’s-salary goes to the man who brought him/her.

A quarrel recently broke up between a house girl from Nasarawa State, and her “uncle” who brought her to Port Harcourt. According to the girl, her uncle usually collected N15,000.00 salary from her employer, out of which the uncle was supposed to take N5,000.00 while she took the balance of N10,000.00. But, for five months running, her uncle did not give her a dime, claiming to be saving the money for her. Several appeals to the man to release her money yielded no positive result leading to the confrontation.

So, in as much as efforts are being made to tackle human trafficking on the international level, we should not fail to pay attention inwards as the traffickers are greatly within us. They are not strangers. They are people we know. Even parents traffic their daughters, all in a bid to make money.

Another new method adopted by traffickers to attract their victims is through job vacancy advertisements. These advertisements are often circulated without contact address. Instead, interested persons are asked to call certain numbers. It had been largely alleged that most times, a call to such members will lead to more calls until the ignorant victim is trapped and forced to do some unspeakable thing which enriched the syndicates.

No doubt, NAPTIP has been working hard to rescue people and prosecute traffickers, but more should be done, especially on the local level to rid our society of these criminal elements.

All practices and conducts that subject human beings to exploitation including sexual and labour exploitation should be criminalised and the law prohibiliting such practice enforced.

NAPTIP, relevant NGOs, the National Orientation Agency, the media should be involved in sensitising the public especially those in the rural areas on the dangers of human trafficking, the penalties therein for traffickers and their supporters.

Our security agencies should wake up to their duty of ensuring that the traffickers and their syndicates are fished out and punished irrespective of how highly placed they are. A situation where the security personnel are alleged to be in cohort with the traffickers is very worrisome.

Parents on the other hand should realise the harm they are doing to their children, their families and the entire society by resorting to such dehumanizing life style. There is no justifiable reason why parents should use their children to make money. Rather, they should rise up to their responsibilities of fending for their children .

Of course, government is expected to address the harsh economic situation in the country by coming up with better policies, but parents should not rely on that and use their children to make money. Otherwise, the entire society will pay for it in future.

Calista Ezeaku