Egbeda Lawyers Get Forum

Lawyers in Egbeda

community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, have inaugurated their forum as a platform for them to deliberate on matters affecting their wellbeing and issues affecting the community as a whole.

The forum, which appointed ThankGod Nmah (Esq) and J.C. Enyie (Esq) as the protem chairman and secretary respectively had hitherto operated without a formal forum.

Speaking during the inauguration in Port Harcourt recently, the Protem Chairman, Barr. Nmah expressed happiness that a forum had at last been formed.

He remarked that the forum would give the teeming population of lawyers in Egbeda community the opportunity to speak with one voice on issues affecting the community.

The Managing Solicitor of Celestine Omehia and Associates also thanked the lawyers for reposing confidence in him and his secretary.

He pledged that he would not betray the confidence resposed in him.

Speaking earlier, Barr. Nelson Igwe said the appointment of the two lawyers was based on their track records and remarked that the duo were capable of taking the forum to enviable height.

He said the establishment of the forum was timely as he said the community could boast of more than 40 lawyers.

Chidi Enyie