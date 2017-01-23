Projects Dev: Rivers Community Hails Wike …Demands Appointments

The paramount ruler of Woji Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH Emeka Ihunwo, and his council of chiefs, elders and youth body, have passed a vote of confidence on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The vote of confidence was passed recently in Port Harcourt after a meeting.

Ihunwo, said the Wike administration had done well in projects execution.

“We can see that Woji is in good state, the governor has tarred every adjoining streets including the construction of drainages,” he said.

According to him, the Woji, Elekewo, Akpajo bridge is almost completed even as he said work on the expansion of Woji-Elelewo bridge was nearing completion.

On his part, the Community Development Committee Chairman of Woji, Justice Chinwo said the completion of the Woji and other link roads had been a boost to the economic activities of the community.

“You can see shops springing up, especially after a place known as culvert. “Before now, the place was almost deserted but now there is a lot of business activities going on there because of the road construction,” he said.

Also, the Traditional Prime Minister of Woji, Tony Chukwu appealed to the governor to appoint Woji indigenes into his cabinet.

“In terms of infrastructural development you find that government is doing well and even in human capital development,” he said.

He explained that apart from the past when the community produced a deputy governor in the old Rivers State the community had never got any commissioner, even as he said the community had educated people that can be put in positions of responsibility.