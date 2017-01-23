‘PDP’ll Recover Mandate From Defected Senator’

The former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, says the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) will recover its mandate from the defected PDP Senator, Nelson Effiong.

Essien made this known during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of Eket Senatorial District in Akwa Ibom State, last Saturday to deliberate on the recent political development in the district.

He said the PDP in Akwa Ibom would begin the process that will ultimately ensure that the mandate given to Effiong was recovered.

It would be recalled that Effiong, the senator representing Eket Senatorial District, recently announced his defection from PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the Senate.

The former minister, who is the political leader of Eket Senatorial District, frowned at the alleged level of indiscipline exhibited by the senator, saying that the party would take drastic action to recover its mandate.

According to him, “We will take steps to recover our mandate from Effiong, who defected to APC.

“We are not talking about recall, because recall is an electioneering process, but there are other ways of recovering our mandate.

“When I heard that Senator Nelson Effiong had defected, I was happy because this is the man that we were told was ill for so many months, and he was not appearing on the floor of the Senate,” he added.