LG Administrative Heads Charged On Diligence

The Cross River State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, has charged all administrative heads of local government areas (Holgas) to be up to task in the discharge of their duties as operators of local government councils.

Esu gave the charge during a meeting with the 18 Administrative heads of local government areas in the state, in Government House, Calabar.

The deputy governor, who congratulated them on the onerous task which has fallen squarely on their shoulders as a result of expiration of the three-year tenure of local government chairmen, described their schedule as a major responsibility.

Esu, who emphasized the need for them to be disciplined, ensure prompt payment of salaries and uphold the avenues for Internally Generated Revenue of their various councils, however, debunked the speculations that the chairmen of councils were removed from office.

He called on the administrative heads to ensure effective presence and activities of staff as well as prompt and regular payment of staff salaries to bring local government salary status at par with that of their civil service counterpart, stating further that this was in line with the policy direction of the Sen. Ben Ayade-led administration.

While urging them to synergies with the Ministry of Local Government Affairs to ensure a balance between their roles as civil servants and appointees, Esu stressed the need for them to ensure that their Internally Generated Revenue is upheld in order to establish a clear variance from that of the past chairmen.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the administrative heads, the Head of Administration, Bekwarra Local Government Area, Mr. Simon Olem, said they were grateful for the chance to contribute to the vision of the present administration.

Olem pledged their continued support and commitment towards channelling their council’s endowment to the overall development of the people.

Present at the meeting were the Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Mr. John Olafor and his Permanent Secretary, Dr. Innocent Eteng, President, National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Godwin Ayendi, Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Peter Adigeh; as well as all the heads of local government administration in the state.

The meeting was sequel to the expiration of the three-year tenure of chairmen of councils which ended on the 15th, December, 2016.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar