Amaechi Looted Rivers – Bipi

Activities at the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) last week commenced with the presentation of four bills at plenary.

The bills were presented simultaneously last Monday by the Leader of the House, Hon Martin C. Amaewhule.

They are a Bill for a law to repeal the Rivers State Reserved Fund Law No 2 of 2008 and other matters related thereto; a bill for a law to establish the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Hospital; the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Bill, 2017; and A Bill for a law to amend the State Education (Return of Schools ) Law No 1 of 2005.

The four new bills passed first readings same Monday at the plenary session.

Last Tuesday, the 8th Assembly elected and sworn-in Hon. Benibo Anabraba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Minority Leader of the House.

Anabraba, presently the lawmaker representing Akuku-Toru Constituency II in the House, was nominated by the lawmaker representing Emohua Constituency, Hon Samuel Ogeh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as contestant for the position of the Minority Leader.

The Speaker, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi – Owaji Ibani congratulated the new Minority Leader of the House, urging him to be fair and liberal in the discharge of his duties.

The Speaker also commended the members of the House for their orderly conduct during the nomination and election of the Minority Leader.

Also at last Tuesday plenary session, the 8th Assembly deliberated on the Rivers State Reserved Fund Repeal Bill, 2017, and committed it to the Committee on Public Appropriation.

During the debate, the Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the Chief Whip, Hon. Evans Bipi and Hon. Christian Ahiakwo blamed the administration of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for the massive looting of the State’s Reserved Fund, insisting that it has become imperative to repeal the law.

Eighteen members in the House supported the repeal of the law No. 2 of 2008, citing the prevailing economic recession in the country as having made the repeal of the law imperative.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Ikuniyi –Owaji Ibani on the same day, received a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in his office, with a call on all relevant stakeholders to join hands in combating the scourge of HIV and AIDS in the state.

He assured USAID of the support of the 8th Assembly, while charging the agency to carry out adequate sensitisation on HIV and AIDS at the rural areas of the state.

Earlier, the Senior Adviser on HIV, AIDS and Tuberculosis in Nigeria, Dr Bassey Nsa revealed that a total of 120,000 persons were infected with HIV and AIDS in Rivers State.

Dr Nsam also explained that over 1,000 out of the number were pregnant women and appealed to the State Government to join hands with the agency to fight the scourge.

