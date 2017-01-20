We’re Minority In RVHA, Not Opposition, Anabraba Insists

The newly elected Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Benibo Anabraba, has pleaded with his All Progressives Congress colleagues in the House against any form of altercation, saying that his election was in the interest of the state.

Benibo, who spoke with Assembly Correspondents after his inauguration, said the House Rules only refer to them as the minority party and not the opposition.

He spoke against the back drop of the arguments made by his All Progressives Congress colleagues of his nomination by a People’s Democratic (PDP) lawmaker, Hon Sam Ogeh of Emohua State Constituency.

He said though his colleagues of the APC had their interest and right to favour whoever they wanted, the Speaker conducted the election in line with the rules of the house, noting that it would not have been a fair contest, if there was no contrary opinion.

While describing the election as free and fair, Anabraba, who expressed appreciation to all his colleagues both of the APC and the PDP for electing him, said he would not betray the confidence reposed in him as the minority leader.

He assured that in exercising his function, he would recognise the urgency for peace, order and development of Rivers people and Nigeria.

“Being a minority is not a heritage that is intended to punish, rather it is something that is supposed to be a tool for fostering cooperation with other legislators and make laws for the good of the people.

“Whether you are minority or majority, your first call is the good of the people, so anything that would be geared towards the betterment of Rivers people is what we would do, and if that means collaborating with our brothers in the majority party, then so be it.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly is Rivers State itself, every part of Rivers State is represented here, so when we speak, when we act, we need to do it for the benefit of the people, and for me, that would be my driving force”, he added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana