Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli’s latest movie, Okafor’s Law is set to hit the cinemas across the country, starting from Friday March 24, 2017. The movie will start showing at popular film houses nationwide.
The comedy movie features a rich blend of Nollywood talents like Richard Mofe Damijo (RM), Tina Mba, Kemi Lala, Yvonne Jegede Uche Nnaji, Halima Abubakar, Ufuoma Ejen Nobor, Toyin Abraham among others.
Latest Movie: Okafor’s Law Hits Cinemas, Soon
