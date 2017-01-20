Expert Seeks Laws For ICT Dev

The Leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) has been enjoined to put in place laws that would encourage Information and Communications Technology (ICT) development in the state.

A private ICT instructor, Dr. Nnamdi Didia stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

He said that part of the reasons for slow ICT development in the state was lack of laws to back the speedy and compulsory acceptance of the system by every sector of the economy.

Didia, a trained softwear developer and electronic engineer by profession maintained that ICT would be generally acceptable if there are necessary laws to back the system.

According to him, the initiative was suitable in an attempt to tackle both academic and other challenges facing the 21st century.

He regretted that those in the business of law making were only concerned with those areas that could avail them the opportunities of achieving political points, without recourse to those that may benefit future generation.

The expert said that until those saddled with law making pay more attention to ICT development, the needed result may not be achieved.

Another way to encourage ICT growth, he said, was to introduce a regulatory body that would monitor the process right from the primary school.

He reasoned that, if the process was monitored from the cradle, the growth would spread across board in the nearest future.

The engineer also pointed out that parents/guidance must ensure that they do everything within their reach to support their children/wards in ICT appreciation.

On the declaration of ICT facility in all schools in the state by the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, he said it was a welcomed development.

He however, called on the state Chief Executive to revive the ICT farm project that would serve as a training ground for Rivers students.