Rumuosi Celebrates Football Fiesta ….As Rumuchinawu Emerge 2016 Champions

It was a celebration galore at the Rumuosi Town field on Sunday as the curtains came down on the 2016 edition of Rumuosi Peace and Unity Football competition. In a well attended closing ceremony, the final match of the competition was decided between defending champions, Rumuechinawere FC and former losing finalists, Rumuchinawu FC.

At the end of a keenly contested game, pre-match favourites, Rumuechinwere fell to the superior fireworks of their opponents via a two first half and one second half goals to cant home the giant trophy and the undisclosed prize money at stake.

Rumuchinawu, led by skipper Amadi Okechukwu had come into the final match as underdogs but when they went two goals up in the first half, there was still little doubt over their determination to cause an upset, which evaporated after the third goal.

Worthy of note however, was the impressive turn out of spectators and the enthusiasm with which the people embraced the competition.

Speaking after the final whistle, chairman of the organizing committee, Achinike James Akani observed that the competiton which was designed to promote peace, unity and turn the youth away from social vices achieved beyond the set objectives.

“We achieved beyond our expectations, our prayer is that subsequent editions would be better as we strive to knit the community together”, he said.

The Chairman explained that the community had produced a couple of players who are currently playing abroad and that selected players would be projected to the State for grooming and further opportunities.

The competition which was muted by the youth council and community Development Council, CDC of the town and sponsored by the four villages of the town had seen two teams from each village in the fray before the final.

Rumumbo Warriors earned the third place prize after edging Rumuchinwere United 1-0 in the bronze match.

Other individual prize winners include highest goal scorer, Chimene Akani of Rumumba, best player, Diri Chukwu of Rumuchinwere, best goalkeeper, Dede Wobo of Rumumba and best behaved team, Rumuohianwo Surprisers.