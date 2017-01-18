Perverting the course of Justice is an offence committed when a person prevents justice from being served on him/herself or on another party. Simply put, perverting the course of justice or an attempt to pervert the course of justice is a common law crime, which seeks to deter any plan, attempt or action to impede or influence the out come of a case otherwise than what would naturally happen in the course of justice.

If anyone plans and takes steps to conceal the existence of a diary with information relevant to a criminal trial, talk to a prosecution witness with a view to convincing the witness not to give evidence or to have him change his evidence, conduct any mediation meeting, without the order of a judge, to resolve a criminal matter, make contact with a magistrate or judge with a view to influencing judgment, conceals potential evidence from the police, speaks to police officer with a view to have him discontinue a criminal case, provides hiding place for a criminal who escapes custody or who is wanted by the police, transports a person who is wanted by the police so that the said wanted man can evade the police, tries to do anything whatever to pervert the course of justice, that person could be charged for perverting the course of justice or attempting to pervert the course of justice.

In Nigeria, perverting of justice is done with great impunity. Not too long ago, a “Boko Haram” suspect who was said to be captured was said to have escaped. How? When? Where? The question could go on and on without answers. Is it the judiciary, that has now placed justice for sale? Or the executive that protects some persons from being tried by the law? or the police that will truncate charges to suit the highest bidder? Today, some lawyers interprets the truth as it suits them, infact, they can be described as skilled advocates in the perversion of justice.

Almost always, the integrity of legal proceedings is violated, as well as the rights of individuals who participate in such proceedings.

I sincerely appeal to all stakeholders in the justice system, to jealously protect the stream of justice, to keep it pure and free from any impurities that are likely to contaminate it. We must insist on a fair, equitable and just administration of justice system in Nigeria.

Nkechi Bright Ewere