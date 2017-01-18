Inflation: Ex-NNPC Staff Urges RSG To Support Farmers

The Rivers State Government has been called upon to assist farmers in the state inorder to create better atmosphere for food security.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of City Crown Hotel (CCH), Chief Maxwell O. Mekaka-Woboh, made the call in an interview with newsmen last Monday in Port Harcourt.

He said that the call became necessary after considering the high cost of local items in the country.

Mekaka-Woboh, noted that until a pragmatic effort was made towards food security, Nigerians would still face hard times.

According to him, the best time to fight food scarcity is now that the resources are still available in the open market.

The hospitality industry chief who once worked with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said that food production ought to be the business of all people.

He pointed that if the state government would start now and encourage farming and food storage, the state will in the nearest future, feed other states of the country.

According to him, agricultural support was needed both for local and international transactions.

He regretted that the sector was still untapped even in the face of the economic recession in the country.

Mekaka-Woboh who is also the paramour ruler of Elimgbu in Oro-Igwe, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, said that he had long resolved to fall back to farming as a way of supporting his family and business.

He also suggested that any stipend or support for farmers should be in form of loan which must be anchored by a real and upright farmers.

The monarch cum businessman, however, kicked against what he described as port folio farmers, saying that real farmers must not be denied any benefit from the government.