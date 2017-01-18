Fire Razes 120 Houses In PH …As RSG Pledges Support

No fewer than 120 houses were razed down, last week in the Gilbert Worlu, Apamli, and Awalam communities of Rumuokoro in Obio/Akpor Local Government of Rivers State.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at press time.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has assured victims of fire disaster that the government would assist them.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency and Relief Services, Beremo Ben Irisofe, who gave the assurance shortly after visiting the scene of the incident, said he would give a full account of the situation to Governor Wike.

Irisofe expressed optimism that the governor, whom he described as compassionate would respond positively to ameliorate the plight of the victims of the inferno.

The Special Adviser, expressed gratitude to God that inspite of the seriousness of the inferno, no lives were lost and appealed to them to continue to support people-oriented programmes of the present administration .

Landlords of the affected buildings, while lamenting that hundreds of persons have been rendered homeless appealed to the state government to swiftly come to their aid.

“The affected persons whom he described as Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) were seen loittering in the area due to lack of accommodation, Worlu explained.

Also speaking, the caretaker to some of the affected buildings, Frederick Ochonwa, commended Governor Wike for the government’s swift mobilization to the scene of the inferno.

Tonye Nria-Dappa