Ebonyi Receives Abandoned Baby

The Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has received a baby, whose mother, an Ebonyi indigene abandoned in Imo State.

Head of Child Development Department of the ministry, Mr Godwin Igwe, told newsmen in Abakaliki that the baby was received by the ministry on December 22, 2016. According to him, the baby was received from the Juvenile Welfare Centre of the Ebonyi Police Area Command, situated at Ezza Road, Abakaliki.

“The police told us that the baby was abandoned in Imo State by the mother who was said to hail from Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The mother was said to worship at the Lord’s Chosen Church in Imo, and sympathisers who searched for her after abandoning the baby, could not find her.

“They took the baby to the police and from the information gathered from the church, the mother’s identity was traced to Ebonyi,” he said.

He noted that the women was reported to have worshipped at the church during her pregnancy and continued even after delivery.

“We plead that anyone who has information on the mother’s whereabouts should report to us immediately,” he said.